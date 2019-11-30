The annual event known as the Elfin’ Magic Craft sale is being held this coming Sunday (Dec. 1) at the National Guard Armory in Redwood Falls.

The 36th annual event will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with a visit by Santa Claus from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Those who are planning to attend are asked to bring a bag of items for the Redwood Area Food Shelf.

The annual Elfin’ Magic Craft Sale provides a great opportunity for attendees to get some of their Christmas shopping done in the local area.

Everyone is encouraged to attend.