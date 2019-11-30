50 years ago

November 1969

• When a Sanborn man returned to the parking lot to drive home after the American Legion sausage feed, he was startled when the car didn’t move. It seems someone had stolen the car’s two front mag wheels and tires, and the front end of the 1968 Chevrolet Impala was still up on blocks.

• A Gazette story about November 1969’s weather summed it up as “mostly pleasant, lacked character.”

• Four railroad cars holding grain slipped the tracks and derailed on the Chicago and Northwestern line passing through Redwood Falls toward Sleepy Eye. No grain spilled, and the cars were back on the tracks six days later.

• The King Koin Launderette at 513 East Bridge Street became the first Redwood Falls business in 12 years to be heavily damaged by a fire. The last business to be heavily damaged by fire was when the Redwood Falls Golf Clubhouse nearly burned down in January 1957.

• The Redwood Gazette made a big move two buildings to the left, from one side of Quesenberry’s appliance store to the other.

25 years ago

November 1994

• Charley Neubeck, Redwood Falls resident and “white guy,” decided to repay his Native American neighbors, the Renville family, for the first Thanksgiving by cooking them a traditional turkey-and-mashed-potatoes Thanksgiving dinner.

“No white man has ever done this for me. In my lifetime, nobody has ever done this,” said Darrell Renville.

• To encourage students to stay in school, the Redwood Falls school board adopted a new alternative learning program to begin the following school year.

• After running the numbers to see how much they would save if they consolidated, the Redwood Falls and Morton school boards discovered that, out of about $7.4 million in combined expenditures, consolidating would save the schools only about $34,000.

• Wayne Newton played two concerts at Jackpot Junction Casino.

10 years ago

November 2009

• To help teach kids about Thanksgiving and being thankful, the Redwood ECFE three- and four-year-olds brought non-perishable food items to the Redwood Area Food Shelf.

• Deb Balcer donated her hair again to Locks of Love, bringing her total to 55 inches donated over the years.

• The Redwood Area Hospital held the ribbon cutting for its new 80-car parking lot.