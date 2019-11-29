Have you ever had one of those moments, when a sight, smell, sound or taste suddenly brings a cherished memory to your mind?

That happened to me recently during an event that I have not been to in a while.

Let me set the stage…

I got a call earlier in the week from my best half who sounded extremely excited about something she had done that was going to be for my benefit. I was a bit skeptical at first, because there are times when her idea of a benefit and mine do not always match.

Anyway, I was informed that she had been on social media and read that someone in the community was giving away some tickets to an event in town.

Kelly immediately made contact and was able to secure three tickets for the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Men’s Ministry lutefisk dinner held Nov. 21.

Admittedly I was cautious at first, because I knew had I gotten too excited about going something catastrophic would have happened in town that would prevent me from going.

Yet, deep down inside I was pretty excited, because it not only meant that I could possibly go but that I could bring others along, too.

So, I waited.

Then I invited my dad, the wonderful man who introduced my family to the world of lutefisk.

I also let my Caleb know about it, and at that moment determined there was a chance that Amos and Anna, who would have been in town that night, too, might also want to go.

Ultimately, Caleb had to decline, as he had to work that night, and my Anna was staying after school.

So, Amos and I went, and met my dad, as well as my sister, Carmen, and her boys Jesse and Eli at the church for the meal.

At this point I need to tell you I have not had lutefisk for a few years.

In fact, as I thought about it, I am not sure I have enjoyed it since my mom passed away. (She knew just how to prepare it.)

I was a bit anxious wondering if it would be the same. After all, they say one’s taste buds change with age. I got in line, grabbed a plate and held it out for my serving. The plate was heaped full of fish, mashed potatoes, meatballs and gravy.

We found a table, and I sat down, grabbed a fork, swirled a piece around in melted butter and took that first bite.

Then it all came back.

A picture of our family sitting around the table enjoying the lutefisk, creamed potatoes and creamed peas meal we had every year for my dad’s birthday came into to my mind. It was truly an emotional experience, and at that moment a tear came to my eye.

I finished my plate and even considered going back for more.

I have also assured my family that we would be going back to this event next year.

To the person who made this possible I want to express my appreciation for your gift.

In life it is the simple things that really make a difference.

I hope all of you share your appreciation for them, too.