The Eagles boys hockey team started their regular season on a road trip to play Mound Westonka on Saturday evening, Nov. 23. The game was a 5-2 loss for the Eagles.

They kept it close into the first few minutes of the third period. Mound Westonka scored first in the first period. That goal was answered by Hunter Hulke, with a power play goal assisted by Teagan Kamm and Nolan Drill. There was no scoring in the second period.

After an early goal by Mound Westonka in the third, Hulke scored again for the Eagles, assisted Drill. Then trouble hit, and Mound Westonka scored three unanswered goals for the win.

The Eagles traveled to Litchfield on Tuesday night - due to an early Thanksgiving Week deadline, the story will be in Next week’s paper. Their home opener at the New Ulm Civic Center is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 against Worthington.