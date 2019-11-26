The man drowned Saturday morning.

Authorities have identified the man who died after he broke through thin ice on a river in northeastern Minnesota.

Thirty-four-year-old Ryan Williams, of Scanlon, drowned early Saturday morning in the St. Louis River near Cloquet. Police officers in the area heard someone shouting for help and found Williams struggling to hold on to a piece of ice.

They used a boat to try to reach him, but they couldn't get to him in time. His body was recovered about four hours later.



