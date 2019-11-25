The Redwood Valley football team landed seven players on the recently released Big South Central (White) All-District team.

Seniors Adam Bommersbach, Kaleb Haase and Chad Maddock joined junior Carter Johnson on the first team, while senior Bryant Haas and junior Connor Josephson were named honorable mention.

Maddock was named offensive lineman of the year and has been chosen to compete in the Metro/All-State All Star game in December.

Haase was named defensive lineman of the year in the district.

The Cardinals finished 7-3 on the season, with its only regular season losses to state participants Jackson County Central and Blue Earth Area.

Redwood Valley reached the Section 3AA final for the fifth straight season, falling 26-21 to Pipestone Area.

Offensively, the Cardinals finished with 2,828 yards (1,650 rushing and 1,208 throwing) for an average of 286 yards per game.

Senior signal caller Bryant Haas had a nice first year under center, completing 75-of-134 passes for 1,154 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 42 yards rushing and a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Junior Carter Johnson led the Cardinals in all rushing categories with 117 carries for 525 yards and 10 touchdowns. Adam Bommersbach had 70 carries for 311 yards and four scores, Carter Guetter added eight carries for 228 yards (an amazing 28.5 yards per carry) and Jaxon Lang had 35 carries for 146 yards with several long runs called back due to penalties.

Jordan Mertens led the receiving corps with 32 catches for 388 yards and five touchdowns. Connor Josephson had 20 carries for 333 yards and four scores, and Alex Lang added 16 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Guetter added nine carries for 74 yards, and Ben Collins had two catches for 47 yards and a score.

Defensively, Johnson led the team with 85 tackles (38 solo), two forced fumbles and 20 tackles-for-loss, which was third all-time in a single season.

Alex Lang led the team with three interceptions, and Jaxon Lang had three solo tackles inside the 30-yard line on kick returns.

Senior Chad Maddock led the team with five blocked punts/PATs which is a school record. He also finished fourth in school history with 34 career tackles-for-loss and finished ninth all-time with 2,120 points.

Senior Kaleb Haase finished with 36 career tackles-for-loss.