As the name indicates, Thanksgiving Day is a time when this nation expresses its gratitude, and, for the area faith community, that comes in the form of thanking God.

Area congregations have scheduled Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 27) and Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28) services.

What follows is a list of services being held:

• St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls will host a Thanksgiving Day Mass starting at 8 a.m.

• St. John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls will host a Thanksgiving Eve worship service starting at 6:30 p.m. and a Thanksgiving Day service at 9 a.m.

• The Evangelical Free Church in Redwood Falls will host a service Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

• Gloria Dei Lutheran Church is hosting a Thanksgiving Eve service at 6:30 p.m., with a pie social to follow in the fellowship hall.

• Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Belview is hosting a Thanksgiving Eve service starting at 7 p.m.

• Morgan Methodist Church is hosting a Thanksgiving Eve service at 7 p.m.

• Bethany Lutheran Church in Wabasso is hosting a community Thanksgiving celebration starting at 7 p.m.

• Zion Lutheran Church in Springfield is hosting a service Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.

• St. John Lutheran Church in Vesta is hosting a Thanksgiving Eve service at 7 p.m.

• Peace Lutheran Church in Echo is hosting a Thanksgiving Day service at 9 a.m.

• Bethany Lutheran Church (located near Gilfillan) is hosting a Thanksgiving Eve service starting at 6 p.m.

• St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Evan is hosting a service Wednesday at 8 p.m.

• St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Flora Township is hosting a service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Following the service refreshments will be served and volunteers will decorate the church for the Advent and Christmas season.

• Zion Lutheran Church of Morton will host a Thanksgiving Eve service at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the service of their choice to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.