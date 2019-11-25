The lines were de-energized.

Authorities say a 65-year-old pilot escaped injury after his plane hit and became entangled in power lines southwest of the Twin Cities.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports it happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday in Louisville Township, south of Shakopee.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the single-engine Piper Cub was suspended upside down after striking the power lines.

Authorities say crews de-energized the lines, allowing pilot Thomas Koskovich, of Shakopee, to be rescued from the plane.

The sheriff's office says Koskovich was not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.



