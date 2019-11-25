The Care of Share also has a new kitchen manager, Rachel Laferriere, and has hit the ground running. Laferriere started only last week and already she’s started a new version of a food shelf for families in need.

After hearing in October that the food shelf formally housed at North Country Food Bank, who is moving their operations to East Grand Forks, was closing, Laferriere knew she had to do something for the hundreds of families affected. She has started to pack food boxes, arrange for pick-up times for food and will even deliver for people that don’t have transportation.

“It affects people everywhere,” Laferriere told the Times. “This is really important to me and I’m so glad I got this opportunity from Alexa (Dixson-Griggs, the new Care and Share director.)”

Laferriere’s vision is for people to pick up food boxes on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., have volunteers pack boxes on Thursdays, and, on Wednesdays, she’ll deliver for those without transportation and for the elderly.

Laferriere put a social media post on Facebook about the new program and she couldn’t have imagined the type of response and shares it would have. Her post read, “If you or anyone you know is in need of food please inbox me! I accepted the position of kitchen manager at the homeless shelter in Crookston and we have so much to give to those in need. Since there is no longer a food shelf here; I will be putting boxes together once a week for pickup. I can also deliver in Crookston and Fisher if you do not have access to transportation.”

Her post was shared 60+ times and liked by dozens in a short period of time.

“This is a resource that will hopefully come back permanently,” Laferriere added.

The Care and Share is always looking for donations and is in high need of milk, butter, eggs and fresh produce. They’ve also been “thankful” for Hugo’s and Walmart in Crookston, says Laferriere.

If you need a food box or would like more information, call the Care and Share at 281-2644.