The Carris Health - Redwood Hospice program is again raising funds through sales of a Willow Tree Angel ornament.

This year’s ornament, “Forget Me Not,” is the 13th in the series and will be available for $20 at Sward Kemp in Redwood Falls and at special events through the 2019 Christmas holiday season.

Proceeds of the ornament purchase go directly to the hospital’s hospice program.

“The ornaments are a beautiful way to remember your loved one through the holiday season,” said Amy Wendinger, Redwood Area Hospital Hospice manager.

When an ornament is purchased at Sward Kemp, customers hang a card remembering their loved ones on a special tree in the store.

Ornaments will also be sold at area holiday events, including, Lamberton’s “Taste of the Season” and Sanborn’s “Hometown Christmas.”

Those who would like more information about the Willow Tree ornaments or to make a donation to Carris Health - Redwood Hospice, are encouraged to contact Samantha Loomis, hospital foundation director at (507) 637-4668.