Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Peterson will be the keynote speaker at the annual state convention of Minnesota National Farmers Organization on November 30. The convention will be held at Max's Grille in Olivia starting at 9:30 a.m.

The day-long meeting will feature a noon lunch with a variety of speakers and a national director election. The event will be opened by State President Joe Neaton of Watertown.

Peterson was named commissioner of agriculture last January by Governor Tim Walz shortly after Walz took office. He is widely known as a strong supporter of Minnesota farmers and has stated he knows farmers in all 87 counties. Peterson was a lobbyist for Minnesota Farmers Union for 16 years and also served on various boards and committees advocating for Minnesota Famers.

As commissioner of agriculture he leads 450 employees in the department which deals with quality of life for farmers, integrity of our food supply, and health and environment issues.

Also speaking will be Paul Riniker, national vice president of National Farmers, Greely, Iowa. He and President Paul Olson of Taylor, Wisconsin, will be running for re-election at the national convention in Bloomington, MN Feb. 10-12.

Riniker is a second generation National Farmers member and was elected to the national board in 1996. He feeds 1500 Holstein steers per year and has served on the Farley, Iowa Livestock Marketing Board since the late 1980's.

This year the term of National Director Reed Christensen of Battle Lake is up for election. Also, the term of Trustee Bob Arndt of Echo is up for election.