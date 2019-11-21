Game write-ups for Nov. 12 and 16 girls hockey games.

The Eagles took on the Eagles last Tuesday, Nov. 12, when the New Ulm Eagles girls hockey team traveled to play the Rochester Lourdes Eagles in their second game of the season. It was a 5-1 loss for the New Ulm Eagles, with Alexa Steffl scoring her second goal of the season, in the third period. She was assisted by Morgan Klein and Molly Scheid.

“The girls put together a great effort tonight and showed improvement from our first game,” said Coach Kristin Faber, after the game. “They played stronger as the game went on—which we need to get for three full periods.”

On Saturday afternoon, Nov. 16, the Eagles notched their first win of the season when they hosted the Delano-Rockford Tigers. After a scoreless first period, the Eagles put one in the net in both the second and third periods, for the 2-0 win.

Scoring in the second period for the Eagles was Ally Steffensmeier, assisted by Molly Scheid. Scoring in the third was Julia Helget, assisted by Alexa Steffl. The Eagles were hot on offense and kept the visiting goalie busy, as she made 37 saves.

Coach Faber was happy with the effort and the win. “This was a solid team win,” she said. “We controlled the puck more throughout the game and minimized their scoring opportunities. We did a lot of positive things in the offensive zone and continue to improve.”

The Eagles traveled to Luverne on Nov. 19 (story in next week’s paper) and play in Le Sueur on Thursday, Nov. 21. Next week they travel to Waconia on Monday and host Litchfield on Tuesday, Nov. 26.