Randolph “Randy” Bowman, 73, of Plymouth, died on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. at N.C. Little Hospice in Edina. He was born March 27, 1946, in Minneapolis. He married Bobbi Kreykeson Dec. 2, 1978.

Randy grew up in Montevideo, where he was proud to be a Montevideo Mohawk. He excelled in football, wrestling and track and was a lifelong Twins and Vikings fan. He spent his summers up at Lake Minnewaska on the boat, waterskiing and watching the bands at Lakeside Ballroom.

Randy graduated from Minneapolis Technical College. After graduating Randy took over the family business “Bowman Electric,” in Montevideo, until 1987. He was a proud union electrician for 53 years; he was initiated into Local 343 in 1966 and Local 292 in 1976. He enjoyed what he did and loved the places that it took him.

The greatest joy in his life was his family. He survived by his wife, Bobbi; son Scott (and Jenn), son Kevin (and Caryn), daughter Kristen (and Michael); his five grandchildren, Kasch, Evelyn, Jonah, Jillian, and Colton; and his mother-in-law, Clarice Kreykes. Proceeding him in death were his parents, Leroy and Maxine (Thompson) Bowman and father-in-law, Gene Kreykes. A celebration of life memorial for Randy will be held at a later date.