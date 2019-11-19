They celebrated a good year and look forward to even more success next year.

The Knights Cross Country team, made up of athletes from St. Mary’s HIgh School, Sleepy Eye High School, and New Ulm Cathedral High School, wrapped up their season at an awards banquet at St. Mary’s School on Monday, Nov. 8.

Coach Lisa Hagen presented the following awards:

Varsity letters: Laurence Simonsen, Garrett Grathwohl, Nate Fliszar, Charlie Macho, Joshua Hagen, Elliott Hoffman, Clare Fischer, Elle Kyllonen, Annika Nosbush, Kayla Schroepfer, Jenny Piotter, McKenna Dockter, and Jillian Stone.

Most improved: Garrett Grathwohl and Annika Nosbush.

Leadership: Kayla Schroepfer, Nate Fliszar and Garrett Grathwohl.

MVP: Clare Fischer and Nate Fliszar.

Hagen gave one more special award — the Off the Wall award for a crazy thing that happened during the season. This went to Charlie Macho for accidentally running two extra miles during a workout!

As there were no seniors on the cross country team this year, Hagen is pleased that the entire team will return to run again next fall.