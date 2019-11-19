In the past five years, officers reported snowy or icy road conditions in more than 79,569 crashes (2014-18). These crashes resulted in 214 traffic deaths and 20,761 injuries.

During the winter, it’s important to drive at safe speeds according to road conditions and to give yourself plenty of travel time. State law requires the use of headlights when precipitation is present.

Increase the stopping distance between vehicles.

Expect bridges and overpasses to be icy during winter conditions, slow down accordingly and never use cruise control on snow/icy/wet roads.

Be aware that roads may be clear of snow and ice, but black ice that is invisible and almost totally transparent can form when the air temperature is warmer than the pavement.

If skidding, remain calm, ease your foot off the gas and turn the steering wheel in the direction you want the front of the vehicle to go. If vehicle has an anti-lock braking system (ABS), apply a steady firm pressure to the brake pedal and never pump ABS brakes.

Use extra precautions when driving around snowplows by keeping at least five car lengths behind plows. Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve the road conditions for your trip.

Your seat belt is your first defense in case of a crash. Always buckle up, and be sure child restraints are secured tightly. It is recommended that bulky clothes and blankets are fitted above the child restraint harness, not beneath, to ensure harness restraints fit properly.

Parents of teen drivers should make sure new motorists experience snow and ice driving in a safe environment, such as an empty parking lot. Get your teen as much practice as is possible before heading letting them head out onto the streets. No matter what the conditions, drive at safe speeds and be aware that a winter road can pose a danger.

Always remember to pay attention, buckle up, drive the speed limit and always drive sober.

You can avoid a ticket – and a crash – if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send them to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester, MN, 55901-5848, or reach him via e-mail at Troy. Christianson@state.mn.us.