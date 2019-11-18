Elizabeth (Lizzie) Murphy has joined Northwestern Mental Health Center

(NWMHC). Lizzie will serve as a psychiatric provider for children ages 6-18 years old.

“I enjoy working with children and adolescents to help them realize and reach their full potential,” says Lizzie. “I find it important to give them a voice in their care and treatment plan.”

Lizzie earned her Master of Science degree in nursing from the University of Mary in Bismarck and the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. She is a certified Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner with special interests in treating mood disorders, anxiety disorders, ADHD and providing integrative, holistic psychiatric care.

Northwestern Mental Health Center’s vision is to deliver quality services through coordinating care that fosters wellness and resiliency across the region. NWMHC is one of six Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics in Minnesota. CCBHCs were created to expand access to mental health and addiction care in community-based settings.

"The expertise and enthusiasm Lizzie adds to NWMHC will help us achieve our vision," explains CEO, Shauna Reitmeier. “Now our young people have another option and better access to psychiatric care."

Lizzie will provide services such as psychiatric assessments, diagnoses, medication management and treatment.

To learn more about services Lizzie provides, please call 218-281-3940.



About Northwestern Mental Health Center

Based in Crookston, Minnesota, Northwestern Mental Health Center (NWMHC) is a private, non-profit community mental health organization serving six northwestern Minnesota counties including Kittson, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Polk and Red Lake. For more information, visit nwmhc.org.

