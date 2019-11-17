Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization, is once again conducting its annual Operation Christmas Child project in 2019. The project collects shoebox gifts filled with a variety of items from toys and school supplies to hygiene items. (No toothpaste or candy, please.)

Those gifts are then delivered to children around the world as a way to provide for some of their basic needs and to demonstrate the love of God to them in a tangible way.

Although many have been compiling items for their shoeboxes for some time, the public still has the opportunity to put together a shoebox gift and then deliver it to a site where they are being collected.

One of those sites is located in Redwood Falls at the Evangelical Free Church.

During national collection week, the church will offer hours when one may drop off shoeboxes or other donations, such as funds to help cover the cost of shipping the boxes or other items that can be placed in shoeboxes. The collection week is scheduled to begin this coming Monday (Nov. 18) and will continue until the following Monday (Nov. 25).

The schedule when one may drop off their donations at the Redwood Falls site includes:

• Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

• Nov. 19 from 1-4 p.m.

• Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

• Nov. 21 from 4-7 p.m.

• Nov. 22 from 3-6 p.m.

• Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

• Nov. 24 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

• Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The donations must be at the church by 11 a.m. Nov. 25, as at that time they will be loaded for transport to the regional site in Willmar.

The cost to ship a shoebox gift is $9, which can be dropped off with the donation, or financial gifts can be provided online. Those who cover the cost of a shoebox online can also see where that donation will be sent.

Since the program began in 1993, more than 168 million shoebox gifts have been collected and presented to children in more than 160 countries. The goal for 2019 is to reach another 11 million children with the gifts and the gospel message of Jesus Christ.

Learn more about the project at samaritanspurse.org, or call Rachel at (507) 430-1953.

– Photo courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse