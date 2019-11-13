Hegge says flat sacristy roofs will be reconstructed first

Kay Hegge of the Prairie Skyline Foundation says exciting things are happening in regard to the restoration of the old Cathedral on Ash Street in downtown Crookston.

Naseth Construction of Fargo this week began sealing the roof structures from the elements. Hegge says the scope of the work include reconstructing the two flat sacristy roofs (which is the first project to commence, now), inspection and replacement of lost shingles, flashings, mortar, and steeple reinforcement. The latter projects will get underway in the spring. Hulst Electric set up temporary electrical service so Naseth could get started, she notes.

The project was supposed to start last spring, Hegge says, but various roadblocks involving insurance, modified bidding documents and securing a new architect that PSF had to work through set the timeline back.

The project is being financed in part with funds provided by the State of Minnesota from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the Minnesota Historical Society. “This project has matching funds from the City (of Crookston) in terms of sewer and water and building permits, which is a big reason why we were fortunate to receive this grant,” said Hegge, who as board chair of PSF is serving as project director for the roofing project.

PSF has also committed to matching funds for restoring the oak flooring, although most of the work will be done by volunteers and possibly Sentence to Serve workers in the spring, Hegge says. The floor will be sanded and then taken up. “We want to get to the crawl space to clean it and fix any damage,” Hegge explains. “Some of the boards are damaged near the walls, so we need to find old oak replacements. And we will need to find some vintage fir boards for the balconies. We welcome donations of time and/or material plus committed volunteers who are willing to work on this project. It’s a big project and it will take a big-hearted community like Crookston to complete.”

The overall scope of the Cathedral restoration project involves a “Community Center with Art and Heart” and fundraising will continue toward replacing and repairing windows. Dee, Inc. has come forward with one of PSF’s first $5,000 pledges towards “Adopting a Window,” Hegge notes. “We thank them for their pledge,” she says. “We will be acknowledging their gift by putting a bronze plate under the window of their choice. We hope many more businesses will be like Dee.”

Future donations will also go toward replenishing the project’s contingency fund to cover any issues that arise during the roof inspection. General operating funds are always needed as well, Hegge adds.

Donations can be made online, via text. Text “44321” and in the body of the text type the word “Castle.” A link will come up and, once you click on it, you’ll be navigated to givelively.org and you can follow whatever steps you choose from there.

Hegge says PSF will also be participating in Give to the Max Day on Dec. 3. More details can be found on the project’s Facebook page, at Facebook/CrookstonCathedral.