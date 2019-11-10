Programs at schools in the morning.

Sleepy Eye’s annual Veterans Day observance, on Monday, Nov. 11, includes morning programs at St. Mary’s and Public School, plus the traditional Mulligan Stew lunch (serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free will offering) and evening Veterans Day Dinner, both held at the Servicemen’s Club.

Veterans Day keynote speaker is Beth Zuhlsdorf, daughter of World War II veteran and former Sleepy Eye Honor Guard member, Francis “Pat” Augustin. The school programs are scheduled for 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s School and 10:40 a.m. at Public School. The public is welcome to attend either program.

Zuhlsdorf will be joined by Randy Reinarts and Jeff Larson as speakers at the Veterans Dinner Monday evening at the Servicemen’s Club. Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and program from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sleepy Eye Legion Commander, Rick Mages, said all local veterans and their spouse/significant other are invited to the dinner. Their meals will be complimentary from the Legion, VFW and Sleepy Eye Servicemen's Club.