On Tuesday, October 29th, five members of the St. James Area FFA set off to join over 67,000 members from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands at the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This convention is one of the largest conventions where members, guests, and advisors come together to celebrate the accomplishments of members and chapters throughout the year and promote leadership skills that will inspire future endeavors.

The St. James FFA members, Jayger Dannhoff, Landon McGuire, Mason Dannhoff, Jacob Runge, and Koltin Johnson, and their advisor Becky Cronk started off their adventure on Wednesday by touring the Prairie Fruit Farms and Creamery in Champaign, Illinois. There they learned about how goats are raised and their milk is turned into cheese. After that, the bus continued on to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The students learned about the history of and rode on the track. They ended the day by attending a concert by the country band, Old Dominion. This was the favorite part by many of the students.

On Thursday, the group attended the opening session. They got hear from the National FFA Officers about the amazing opportunities there are for members of the FFA and author Bob Goff, who explained the importance of being present and available for those around you. Then the students spent the rest of the day exploring the expo. This expo has over 400 exhibitors that showcase the many opportunities students have in the agriculture industry. It gives convention attendees the opportunity to learn about careers and network. The last event of the day was to attend a world-renowned hypnotist show.

Friday was the last day and students attended the expo and went to a workshop to expand on their leadership skills. They made friends with students from around our region, state and nation.

Here is what the members had to say about the experience:

“It was a once in a lifetime experience because of all the places we toured and all the people we met,” said Jayger Danhoff.

“I had a great time with some great people and it was just a fun time,” said Koltin Johnson.

“It was a fun time. Got to meet a lot of people and see some pretty cool, brand new equipment and products,” said Jacob Runge.

“I had a fun time getting to see the expo and getting to meet new people” -Mason Dannhoff “It was the best experience ever,” said Landon McGuire.