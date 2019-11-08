Brynja Mielke and Mike Ludewig are Lions Club Students of the Month.

Sleepy Eye High School senior, Brynja Mielke, is busy this month, running the show behind the scenes as Student Director at SEHS’s production of “Elf The Musical.” She is also busy with other school activities, including serving as treasurer of the Honor Society and as a member of the YES! Team. Brynja’s sport is softball and she was named to Academic All Conference the past three seasons.

Brynja likes to help with Holiday Lights in Motion and Christmas for Kids. She’s worked at SEFAC since the summer after eighth grade, and also works at the Sleepy Eye Arena, and as a nanny.

Brynja feels her belief in seeing things through to the finish, and trusting in her abilities will help her succeed. “I believe that I should push through the challenge, pain, or obstacle in order to find my finish line,” she said.

Brynja said her grandpa has been her greatest influence. “He struggled with diabetes and lung cancer,” she said. “I am a type one diabetic. My grandpa constantly reminded me that diabetes does not define me, and that it is just a few minutes out of my day, that I use to keep myself healthy. He never failed to remind me that I am capable of anything I set my mind to.”

More about Brynja Parents: John and Angela Mielke

Plans following graduation: Brynja has her eye on several colleges, and plans to major in biology or pre-med.

Hobbies: Brynja’s leisure time activities include playing softball, weight lifting, and playing the piano.

St. Mary’s High School senior, Mike Ludewig, is very involved in FFA, serving on the Officer Team this year as Sentinel. He’s also served as class treasurer the past three years. This year he is Student Council treasurer. After a couple years off, Mike played football again this fall.

Mike volunteers as a Mass Server and had the opportunity to go on a Guatemala mission trip as a tenth grader. His involvement in FFA leads to volunteering at a variety of community events.

Mike’s love of farm work is evident in his work history — he’s worked on dairy and pig farms, and picked rocks, throughout high school.

Mike says that your personal values help you succeed by improving your decision making, so you can make smarter and wiser choices.

Mike said his grandma, Kathy Ludewig, has been the greatest influence for him. “She’s taught me so much about my faith and morals in life,” he said, “and she has helped me make decisions for my future life.”

More about Mike Parents: Loren and Jeanne Ludewig

Plans following graduation: Mike plans to go to college and become an Agriculture teacher.

Hobbies: Mike likes doing work around the home farm.