More than 67,000 student leaders swarmed Indianapolis, Indiana during the 92nd National FFA Convention, from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2. The streets were flooded with blue jackets as students spread the message of agriculture, learned about leadership and service, competed in rigorous career development events, and met fellow FFA members from across the nation.

Students were exposed to an agricultural based career expo, heard dynamic speakers, and were inspired by energetic and motivating general sessions, at the largest annual student convention in the country.

Twenty-five Sleepy Eye FFA members attended the national convention: Cassidy Hacker, Parker Neid, McKenzie Cselovszki, Morgan Hoffmann, McKenna Dockter, Trey Heiderscheidt, Maddison Helget, Millicent Sorenson, Adam Johnson, Brennen Meyer, Cali Rossbach, Emma Fischer, Hailey Meinert, Isaac Johnson, Jacob Schultz, Kalli Christensen, Katelyn Capacia, Maranda Braulick, Martina Nienhaus, Miah Brown, Nayzeth Luna, Sarahi Carerra, Syarrah Ulrich, Taylor Lambrecht, and Jack Schroepfer.

Chaperones for the trip included advisors Hunter Klontz and Mary Hoffmann, and Ashley Anderson, the 2019 Summer Ag. Ed. Intern.

Four Sleepy Eye members — Cali Rossbach, Maddison Helget, Martina Nienhaus, and Emma Fischer — competed in the National Poultry Career Development Event (CDE). The team earned this trip by placing first in the state of Minnesota in April. In National competition they received a Silver rating, while Cali received Gold individually, Martina and Maddi received Silver, and Emma received Bronze. The National CDE included many different aspects dealing with chicken and turkey parts, judging, processed products, egg evaluation, oral reasons, and a team activity.

Twelve Sleepy Eye FFA members competed in the National Quiz Bowl Contest during National Convention. The Quiz Bowl Contest consists of taking a 100-question knowledge test on the history and current information of the FFA.

Sleepy Eye’s National Jr. Quiz Bowl Team 1, consisting of Trey Heiderscheidt, Morgan Hoffmann, Adam Johnson, and Katelyn Capacia, placed seventh out of 41 teams. Trey and Morgan tied for high scorer on Team 1, placing 23rd out of 143 individuals.

The National Jr. Quiz Bowl Team 2, consisting of Nayzeth Luna, Miah Brown, Brennen Meyer, and Syarrah Ulrich, placed 17th out of 41 teams. Nayzeth was the top scorer on Team 2.

The National Sr. Quiz Bowl Team, consisting of McKenna Dockter, Maranda Braulick, Kalli Christensen, and Taylor Lambrecht, placed 18th out of 63 teams. The top scorer on the Sr. Team was McKenna.

The Sleepy Eye FFA was named a Three Star National Chapter for growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture activities, that the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter highlighted in their National Chapter Award application. Three stars is the highest ranking out of one, two, or three stars awarded by National FFA. Officers Maranda Braulick and Kalli Christensen accepted this award on behalf of the chapter.

The Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter had six American FFA Degree recipients, including Cassidy Hacker, McKenzie Cselovszki, Parker Neid, Jon Mickelson, Isaac Nelson, and Isabella Portner. This is the highest award bestowed upon an FFA member. Cassidy, Parker, and McKenzie were in attendance to get their award on the main convention stage.

In addition to attending the FFA Convention, members were also given the opportunity to attend several tours, including Broken Wagon Bison, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ozark Fisheries, and Not Just Popcorn. Members learned about various aspects of agriculture and industry, from traditional to nontraditional, while on these tours. The convention also featured a country music concert by Old Dominion and a Hypnotist Show by Jim Wand.

While at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, several Sleepy Eye FFA members took time to work behind the scenes at the KNUJ Media Booth. They assisted Jim Bartels in interviewing different FFA Chapters from around the state of Minnesota about their convention experiences and FFA activities.

The Sleepy Eye group who volunteered included Morgan Hoffmann, Trey Heiderscheidt, McKenna Dockter, Maranda Braulick, Brennen Meyer, Syarrah Ulrich, Millicent Sorenson, Sarahi Carerra, Kalli Christensen, Nayzeth Luna, Miah Brown, Katelyn Capacia, and Hailey Meinert. Twelve members were also interviewed on the radio about their own experiences and activities they are participating in for FFA.

“I am so very proud of all of the members who attended and competed at nationals,” said Advisor Mary Hoffmann. “They worked very hard to achieve their level of success and it was extremely exciting to see them do so well. Fewer than 1% of the FFA members in the nation earn the opportunity to compete at the National level and we had 16 members from our chapter competing. What an elite group to be a part of!”

“We also want to thank our Sleepy Eye Ag. Boosters, local businesses, and the Sleepy Eye School District for supporting our National competitors and Convention Delegates,” said Advisor Hunter Klontz. “Without their support, many of our members would not have had the funds to attend the convention. We truly appreciate the contributions to helping our members learn about career opportunities, leadership, and service.”