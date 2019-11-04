"Parenting the Love & Logic Way", a national teaching platform for parenting, is coming locally to St. James at the start of the new year.

The program aims to aid those who work directly with children including, caregivers, teachers, parents, babysitters, daycare and foster care providers.

The program will be facilitated by Kevin Foss.

"As parents and caregivers, we continually reach out and strive to improve our child-rearing skills," said Foss. "We listen to new ideas and accept helpful advice, not because we have failed, but to improve our caregiving skills. That’s how much we love our children."

Foss attended conferences for Love & Logic in Colorado in the spring and is bringing what he learned to Watonwan County.

"In terms of parenting programs, there is not a one size fits all," said Foss. "‘Parenting The Love & Logic Way’ is no exception. We ‘cherry-pick’ from a menu of items and take it home and work with it and customize it to fit one’s particular family or situation."

The philosophies of "Love & Logic" translates into coaching, the classroom, daycare, and even the workplace.

"I like 'Love & Logic' because it guides children to own and solve their own problems," said Foss. "It also guides children to make healthy choices, that carry into adulthood, instilling a sense of gratitude and appreciation, along the way."

The six-week session is open to anyone and registration is now open. Registration is $20 per person and $30 for couples until November 30th, when prices move up to $25 a person and $35 per couple.

The dates for the L&L conferences are every Wednesday from January 8th through February 12th, from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

All sessions will be held in the Watonwan County Human Services community room. Each family will receive a workbook.

For questions, contact Kevin Foss by phone 507-317-5698 or email kevin.foss@co.watonwan.mn.us or contact Watonwan County Human Services.