Darold Kirschbaum, 89, of Granite Falls passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Granite Falls Health Care Center. Memorial services will be held on Monday, November 4th at 1:00 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Darold was born June 4, 1930, the son of Ervin and Ida (Schmidt) Kirschbaum in Wood Lake, Minnesota. He attended country school and Granite Falls with the class of 1949. Darold served his country in the United States Navy for fours year. He was honorably discharged in 1954.

Darold was united in marriage to Audrey Hasner at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Canby on January 12, 1957. They made their home at Granite Falls. Darold worked for the city of Granite Falls and then began his career in road construction with Mooney’s Road Construction. He was a dozer operator when he retired. Darold enjoyed fishing, attending Little Crow Water Ski shows, going on car rides, wood working, relaxing on the shores of a lake, parades, hunting, gardening, tinkering with motors and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his; children Susan (Paul) Dunlap of Marshall, Greg (Penny) Kirschbaum of Stafford, VA and Karen Corum (Mike Baack) of Eagan. Grandchildren Eryn (Jeremy) Ische of West Union, IA, Alex Dunlap of Marshall, William Kirsch-baum of Stafford, VA, Victoria (Christopher) Moore and Nathan Kirsch-baum of Guntersville, AL and Austen, Jackson, Mikailah and Carson Corum of Eagan. Great-grandchildren Isabella Rivera of Stafford, VA, George, Nevaeh and Bentley Moore of Guntersville, AL and McKynlee & Jett Ische of West Union, IA.

Darold is also survived by his brother Glen (Georgia) Kirschbaum of Topeka, KS, sisters-in-law: Shirley Markegard, Deloris DiSisto and Freda (Harvey) Kranz of Canby and brother-in-law Ralph Hasner of TN, and extended family and friends. Darold was preceded in death by his parents, wife Audrey, son Mark and brother Curt (Benita) Kirschbaum.

Arrangements are pending with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls.