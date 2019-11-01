There were plenty of Halloween events to choose from Thursday all around Crookston as well as the opportunity for traditional trick-or-treating. Some neighborhoods tallied their guests, some reaching hundreds of kids in costume.

Events like the University of Minnesota Crookston Trunk or Treat on the Campus Mall, Our Savior's Lutheran School's Trunk or Treat at the Wish Upon A Star parking lot, Cobblestone Hotel & Suites' Trunk or Treat, Crookston Eagles Kid's Halloween Party, Joyful Heart Photography's free Halloween photos, trick-or-treating at the Villa St. Vincent and Hugo's Family Marketplace, and others had big crowds.

Check out the photo gallery of trick-or-treaters around town on Halloween night.