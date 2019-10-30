St. Mary's School congratulated the top twenty pledge earners in the elementary school for the Marathon for Non-Public Education.

St. Mary's School congratulated these students — the top twenty pledge earners in the elementary school for the Marathon for Non-Public Education, which was held on Sept. 27 with the Homecoming Parade. Second grader Shelby Schmid was the highest pledge earner in the elementary school; sixth grader Jaylynn Sellner and third grader Joslyn Sellner tied for the "Hustle Award," bringing in the highest number of pledges. The highest pledge earners in the high school were Emily Weiss and Caylee Seidl. The high school "Hustle Award" winners, for receiving the most pledges, were Kayla Schroepfer and Lydia Helget.