FFA teams compete at area contests.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter sent four teams to the University of Minnesota to compete in Career Development Events or CDEs. A CDE is an opportunity for students to learn about a certain aspect of agriculture and compete to demonstrate their knowledge.

There were 140 participants and 41 teams in the U of M Poultry Contest. Sleepy Eye’s National Poultry Team (who earned entry to this year’s National competition at last April’s State Convention) finished in first place overall. Team members’ individual placement was: Maddison Helget, second place; Martina Nienhaus, fifth place; Emma Fischer, sixth place; Cali Rossbach, ninth place.

The new Sleepy Eye Poultry Team placed 10th at the U of M contest. Participants included Isaac Lendt, Winsten Nienhaus, Adam Johnson, and Anna Rossbach.

The Poultry CDE involves judging chicken and turkey carcasses, eggs, and processed poultry, chicken parts identification, and taking a poultry knowledge test.

The Horse Team placed 12th out of 75 teams. The team included Sophie Gustafson, 15th place individual; Trisha Ludewig, and Shelby Hertling. There were 266 participants in this contest.

For the Horse CDE, members judge halter classes, performance classes (western pleasure, hunt seat, English pleasure, western riding, western horsemanship, and trail), and also identify breeds, colors, markings, and tack.

The Soils Team also attended the competition in St. Paul, placing 16th out of 34 teams. The team consisted of Carter Fischer, Kyle Christensen, Owen Braun, and Josh Landkammer.

In the soils contest, members judge different soil profiles, and identify soil characteristics, including texture, depths, and erosion potential.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, CDE teams ventured to Sherburn to compete in the Region VI fall CDE competition.

The new Poultry Team was the first place team overall and qualified for the state competition in the spring. The team consisted of Isaac Lendt, first place individual; Winsten Nienhaus, second place; Adam Johnson, eighth place, and Anna Rossbach.

The Soils Team placed third in the competition with 9 teams and 35 individuals competing. They also earned a trip to state competition. The team consisted of Isaac Johnson, 10th place individual; Kyle Christensen, Carter Fischer, Jacob Meyer, Josh Landkammer, and Owen Braun.

The Forestry Team placed fourth overall, with eight teams and 34 individuals in the contest. Team members were Juan Cortez, fifth place tie individual; Evan Fischer, AJ Ziegenhagen, and Ethan Fischer.

The Horse Team placed fifth overall, with 16 teams and 61 individuals in the contest. Team members were Sophie Gustafson, seventh place individual; Clara Lemarr, Shelby Hertling, Trisha Ludewig, Jamie Hulsey, and Ellen Windschitl.

The FFA chapter members wish good luck to all of the teams who competed at regionals, as they all qualified for state competition in April. And, a huge good luck to the National Poultry Team who compete next week in the National Poultry Competition at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis!