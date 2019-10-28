SEMC will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29

Sleepy Eye Medical Center will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the Lower Level of SEMC.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment, call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter “Sleepy Eye Medical Center.”

Donors can give blood every 56 days or every 120 days for those who donate double red cells. Those with eligibility questions should call the donor health line at 1-866-236-3276.