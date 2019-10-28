Crookston School District is holding a referendum on November 5, 2019 regarding three topics.

The first topic is addressing who will be permanently filling a School Board vacancy. The two candidates are Jim McBride and Mike Theis. The elected candidate will serve for the remaining term which ends Jan. 4, 2021.

The second topic is regarding the operating referendum. The School District is asking voters to consider repealing the current operating referendum which is set at $604 per student and replace it with an operating referendum that would be $523 per student. The reason for the decrease is due to the school no longer operating a community pool. On the ballot question, there is a statement that says that by voting “yes” you are voting for a property tax increase. This language is required by statute, however, voting yes will actually reduce property taxes as compared to this year on residential and commercial property. Ag land will be held harmless as Ag land is not taxed on an operating referendum. The operating levy generates roughly 1 million dollars in revenue for the district and without the operating levy the district would have to make 1 million dollars worth of reductions. 97% of Minnesota Schools rely on operating levies as state aid has not kept up with inflation and therefore the buying power for schools is actually less than in 2003.

The third topic is regarding the building of a bus garage. The question is for a maximum authority of 2.985 million for the construction of a bus garage. This will increase taxes on residential, commercial, and ag property as it is a building bond. Ag land is set to receive a 50% tax credit on building bonds for next year which ramps up to a 70% tax credit in 2023. As a result, 26% of the bus garage bill will be paid by the state as a result of this tax credit.

The total tax impact for both questions on a 50,000 dollar home is $0, on a $100,000 home is $4 a year, for a $150,000 home is $11 dollars a year, and on a $200,000 dollar home is $18 dollars a year. For this increase in taxation, the district renews the operating referendum for 10 years which stabilizes the district financially and allows the district to build a new bus garage to replace our current 1935 facilities. Remember to get out and vote on November 5, 2019. Voting will be taking place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. More information on the referendum can be accessed at www.crookston.k12.mn.us click on “referendum information”. If you have questions you can also call me at 218-770-8717.