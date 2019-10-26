On Monday night, the St. James school board met to discuss their options with two major topics of discussion.

The board met in a special session on October 10th and discussed how to move forward with tennis court renovations and new snow removal equipment.

At the meeting on Monday, those discussions were once again continued.

The board approved moving forward with engineering and bid process, with no acceptance of any bids. The engineering will work strictly with the foundation of the tennis courts and the soil underneath the courts to see where the root of the court flooding and cracking is coming from.

Part of the engineering process will be drilling (boring) 3-5ft into the ground.

The board hopes to get grants from the US Tennis Association to help fund the project.

Costs for engineering are projected to be at $80,000, which will come out of the long-term facility maintenance funds.

The purchase of equipment for snow removal was tabled.

Currently, the cost of new equipment costs $67,000-$91,000, with a variety of options and sizes. The recommendation by Mitch Doll was to buy a John Deere 244.

One problem the board faces is to buy or rent equipment. If the board chooses to rent, equipment may not be ready for snow in the winter. The tractor the school currently uses to push snow may not make it through this winter.

The board motioned to table the vote until the next meeting, asking Doll if he would be allowed to test the potential options before making a final decision.

Other business:

- Dismiss St. James Child Care employee due to absenteeism

- Resolution for authorization to borrow a line of credit with Pioneer Bank. The credit was not used in 2018-2019 but is used primarily as a backup plan.

- Approve maternity/childcare leave for Megan Rogosheske

- Approve resolution of the school board supporting the Form A Application to the Minnesota State High School League

- Approve resolution designating annual polling place as the Minnesota National Guard Armory

- Approve a leave request for Katie Henderson for childcare

- Approve leave of absence request for Lois Siem

The next school board meeting will be on November 18th.