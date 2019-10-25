Holiday Lights in Motion Co-Chair, Mike Suess, shared this picture of some of his enthusiastic volunteers in the park on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Holiday Lights in Motion Co-Chair, Mike Suess, shared this picture of some of his enthusiastic volunteers in the park on Thursday, Oct. 17. Suess said he had plenty of students helping on Thursday and a few volunteers on Friday and Saturday. “All the tree trunks were wrapped with lights by the end of the day Saturday,” Suess said. “I didn’t even work out there on Sunday!”

Suess said this weekend the lift and bucket truck crew will start stringing lights up in the branches. He said, “We start with the smallest trees and just work our way up to the bigger ones as time goes on. That way early wind storms don’t wreck as many lights before we even get to turn them on.”

Suess said volunteers are always needed and that anyone who would like to help should come to Sportsmen’s Park around 9 a.m. on Saturday, noon on Sunday. For more information on volunteering, contact Suess at mike@sleepyeyeholidaylights.org or 507-327-1031.