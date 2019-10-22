Unity Day, the signature event for National Bullying Prevention Month, will take place this Wednesday (Oct. 23).

This is a day when people around the world come together to unite for kindness, acceptance and inclusion to create a world without bullying.

The call to action is simple: wear and share the color orange.

Unity Day was initiated by PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center to encourage students, educators, parents, community members, schools, businesses and organizations to show their support for bullying prevention in one giant, orange message of hope.

“United Day is an opportunity to make a powerful statement to unite for kindness, acceptance and inclusion,” said Julie Hertzog, director of PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center. “On Unity Day, show your support by turning your offline and online worlds orange.”

For more information about National Bullying Prevention Month, visit pacer.org.

- Image courtesy of the PACER National Bullying Prevention Center Web site