Protesters want to end the violence.

Several Kurdish Americans and others took to the streets of downtown Fargo waving signs and flags to protest attacks by Turkey that were ignited by President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of Syria.

Protest organizer Kawar Karok tells KVRR-TV that Saturday's demonstration was meant to draw attention "to the fact that our people are still being slaughtered, our kids are being massacred, and nothing has changed." He says Kurdish fighters who worked alongside Americans to battle ISIS terrorists are being left in the cold.

Fargo native Shakar Abdulla says "little kids and wives and families" are being killed by a dictator and that goes against American values. He says it's time to end the senseless violence.

Karok says his community has "very president people" and there will likely be more protests until something is done.