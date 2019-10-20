A total of 20 parcels in Redwood County are scheduled to go to public auction Oct. 22 when the Redwood County auditor-treasurer hosts a tax forfeited lands sale.

The sale is scheduled to take place starting at 9 a.m. in the county board room of the county government center in Redwood Falls.

The parcels being sold that day have been forfeited to the state for non-payment of taxes.

All parcels will be sold to the highest bidder, and each parcel will be sold starting with the listed minimum bid based on an established appraised value.

Other charges will also apply at the time of the sale.

Information regarding the sale and a description of the parcels that are being sold can be found in the Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 editions of the Redwood Gazette.

Additional information can be found on the Redwood County Web site at co.redwood.mn.us or by calling (507) 637-4013.