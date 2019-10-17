The St. James Cross Country team hosted the Big South Conference meet at the Mountain Lake Golf Course. The conference was divided into large schools (5) and small schools (7).

The St. James boys finished first in the small school part of the conference with 21 points. Pipestone came after with 83 points. 2019 is the third straight year the St. James boys have won the small school conference title.

Seth Pierson, Caleb Rivera, and Troy Parulski finished in the top five, all finishing under 17:00. Jackson Miest, Juan Castaneda, and Marco Crispin finished in the top 10. Mauricio Vite placed 12th.

The St. James girls finished fourth in the small school part of the conference. Paola Acevedo placed fourth overall in the girls’ 5000M race. Norely Sanchez and Diana Rodriguez finished in the top 20. Katelyn Ojeda Callejas placed 31st, Ailyn Balbuena placed 32nd, Maritza Rodriguez placed 34th, and Hannah Frederickson placed 35th.

Austin Knickrehm also finished first in the boys JV race, finishing at 18:11.10

Boys Varsity 5000M Run

1. Seth Pierson 16:12.50

2. Caleb Rivera 16:30.40

3. Troy Parulski 16:31.60

6. Jackson Miest 16:54.30

9. Juan Castaneda 17:13.60

10. Marco Crispin 17:14.10

12. Mauricio Vite 17:31

Girls Varsity 5000M Run

4. Paola Acevedo 19:52.8

17. Norely Sanchez 21:59.5

19. Diana Rodriguez 22:15.50

31. Katelyn Ojeda Callejas 23:56.70

32. Ailyn Balbuena 23:58.5

34. Maritza Rodriguez 24:27.4

35. Hannah Frederickson 24:41

Boys Varsity Team Scores

1. St. James 21 1+2+3+6+9 (10+12)

2. Pipestone 82 11+13+17+19+22 (36+37)

3. Redwood Valley 88 4+7+23+25+29 (30+35)

4. Luverne 105 8+16+26+27+28 (32+34)

5. Jackson County Central 107 15+18+20+21+33 (42+46)

6. Windom Area 147 14+24+31+38+40 (41+45)

7. Blue Earth Area 178 5+39+43+44+47 (48)

Girls Varsity Team Scores

1. Luverne 27 1+3+5+7+11 (13+22)

2. Redwood Valley 63 8+9+12+15+19 (20+21)

3. Pipestone 63 8+9+12+15+19 (20+21)

4. St. James 81 4+14+16+23+24 (25+26)

5. Blue Earth Area 145 27+28+29+30+31