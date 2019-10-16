Mary Macziewski, 89, of Alexandria, formally of Montevideo, passed away Wednesday, Oct, 9, 2019, at Prairie Senior Cottage in Alexandria,.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Interment followed at Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens cemetery.

Mary Charlotte Macziewski was born in Mandt Township, Chippewa County, March 18, 1930, the daughter of Erick and Amolia Himley. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Mary attended country school and graduated from Milan High School.

She married Richard Macziewski, March 25, 1952, at Mandt Lutheran Church, north of Montevideo. She lived on the family homestead farm most of her married life and retired on Lobster Lake after building a new home there. Mary was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Havelock Township. She was superintendent of Sunday School for several years. Mary worked at Johnny's Grocery Store in Montevideo.

Mary was a very active parent supporting the needs of their four children as well as setting a good example which included being a hard worker with good work ethics, morals, and values. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mary had a great sense of humor and enjoyed living at Brookside Manor Senior Living.

Mary was very active in instigating many activities and encouraging new comers to feel welcome and become a part of the Brookside family.

Mary is survived by her children Gary Macziewski, Susan (and Stan) Kleinhuizen, of Alexandria, and Rick (and Sandra) Macziewski, of Montevideo; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Esther Jensen, of New Ulm, and Adeline Thompson, of Glendale, Arizona.

Preceding her in death were her parents; son, Steven Macziewski (2010); husband, Richard (2010); brother, Oliver Himley; sister, Bernetta Martin; and great-granddaughter Lauren Meyer.

Arrangements were with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo. (online guest book, www.wingbain.com)