The weather forecasters and river forecasters were both pretty spot-on this past weekend. First, Crookston ended up being on the far eastern edge of the winter storm boundary, meaning the town received a few inches of snow Friday and Saturday instead of a couple feet that dumped on cities to the west in North Dakota.

Then, National Weather Service hydrologists projected that, as a result of all the recent moisture over the past several weeks in the Red River Basin including the precipitation from the weekend storm, the Red Lake River in Crookston would crest at just under 20 feet, which, it appears as of Monday, that it did.

It was enough to inundate Central Park. The fall harvest continues to deal with major delays, however.