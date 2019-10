On Sunday afternoon, the St. James Fire Department held an open house.

Local residents of all ages stopped by to chat, eat or just tour the facility. The Fire Department had packets in fire safety, smoke detector testers and helmets. A bounce house was also set up for the group of children on hand.

Kids were also given the opportunity to spray a fire truck hose, with help from Seth Reinke. Rides on an old St. James Fire Department were also available.