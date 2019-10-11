For the second time in a week, the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers tripped up St. James in postseason play.

After knocking off Pipestone in the quarterfinals, the Saints snuck by Maple River.

Luci Kulseth, Sailor Mohlenbrock and Mya Hanson won their singles matches, picking up Ellie Becker who fell in first singles action.

Alexia Whitney and Sofia Solorzano gave St. James the match-clinching fourth point Heading into the section final, the Saints looked to avenge a loss to Blue Earth in the Big South Championship a week earlier.

The Bucs once again got the best of the Saints, advancing to the state tournament with a 5-2 victory over St. James. Mya Hanson was the lone singles player to record a victory.

The second doubles pairing of Noel Westcott won in straight sets.

St. James Area 4, Maple River Senior High School 3

Singles



No. 1 - Vanessa Barkosky, Maple River def. Ellie Becker, SJA, 6-7, 2-6

No. 2 - Luci Kulseth, SJA def. Lauren Maas, Maple River, 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 - Sailor Mohlenbrock, SJA def. Leah Proehl, Maple River, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 - Mya Hanson, SJA def. Kayla Berg, Maple River, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 - Olivia Pfeffer - Abby Bruegger, Maple River def. Jaelyn Haler - Gabriela Trapero, SJA, 6-4, 6-4

No. 2 - Ella Sohre - Sophie Christian, Maple River def. Noel Westcott - Samantha Tetzloff, SJA, 4-6, 6-0, 0-6

No. 3 - Alexia Whitney - Sofia Solorzano, SJA def. Isabella Nelson - Kelsey Jaeger, Maple River, 7-5, 6-3

St. James Area 2, Blue Earth Area Senior High School 5

Singles No. 1 - Tea Armstrong, BEA def. Ellie Becker, SJA 6-2, 6-0

No. 2 - Macie Stevermer, BEA def. Jaelyn Haler, SJA, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 - Arika Howard, BEA def. Luci Kulseth, SJA, 6-1, 6-4

No. 4 - Mya Hanson, SJA def. Marissa Benz, BEA, 6-0, 7-6

Doubles

No. 1 - Britt Howard - Mckenna Dutton, BEA def. Samantha Tetzloff - Gabriela Trapero, SJA, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

No. 2 - Noel Westcott - Sailor Mohlenbrock, SJA def. Lyndsey Borris - Cali Beyer, BEA, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 - Kiley Rosenau - Addison Armstrong, BEA def. Alexia Whitney - Sofia Solorzano, SJA, 6-2, 6-1