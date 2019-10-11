Cub Scouting has been around for over 100 years, but has been missing from Sleepy Eye for several years.

Cub Scouting has been around for over 100 years, but has been missing from Sleepy Eye for several years. That has now changed: Sleepy Eye Cub Scout Pack 100 has been re-established for K-3rd grade girls and boys, and their families. They will participate in a variety of activities during the year, including a pinewood derby race, outdoor activities like fishing and archery, service projects like Scouting for Food, and regular Pack meetings.

Typically, Scouts and their families meet three times a month, for about an hour, doing a variety of hands-on projects and activities. The aim is to help children become adults of character, be participating citizens, and develop personal fitness.

“After months of hard work from the community, particularly the sponsoring organization, Sleepy Eye Lions Club, we are excited to have Cub Scouts back in town,” said Alex Osterberg, District Executive for the area.

“We are so thrilled to have Pack 100 up and running again!” said Candi Lemarr, Pack 100 Cubmaster.

Lamarr said the next several den meetings for the Lions, Tigers, Bears, and Wolves (grades K through 3) are scheduled for Tuesdays, Oct. 15 and 22, and Nov. 5 and 26, at 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.

“The next Parent meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at Trinity,” said Lamarr. “New families are welcome to join anytime, year round.”

Sleepy Eye Cub Scouts will be selling popcorn at Schutz Family Foods on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19. Cub Scout Pack 100 was organized just in time to participate in this traditional Cub Scout fundraiser.

For more information, Lemarr invites families to look at their Facebook page: Sleepy Eye Cub Scout Pack 100; or contact her at 571-286-2701 or SEPack100@gmail.com