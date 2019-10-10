On Thursday, Northside Elementary opened its doors to author James Kennedy.

Kennedy, originally from Chicago, is the author of The Order of the Odd-Fish, which tells the story of a girl trying to find her true identity.

Kennedy is also part of the 90-Second Newbery.

The 90-Second Newbury is a student done video project based on Newbery Award winners and nominees. The videos should be approximately 90 seconds, condensing the award-winning books, while hitting all the major themes and covering the plot.

Students at Northside will be working on their own 90-second Newbery in the coming months.

Kennedy stressed the importance of being creative in the videos and even opened up the possibility of swapping out certain elements of a story to better fit the theme of their video.

"Start and end your movie with an image that stands out and captures the audience's eye," said Kennedy.

Class time will be used to help write scripts and come up with ideas for videos, but the filming for the videos will be outside of school hours. Parents are more than welcome to help their kids in the creative process of making and editing the video.

Those students who do exemplary work may have their feature shown at the 90-Second Newbery screening in Minneapolis for the Newbery Film Festival. Screenings for the 90-Second Newbery will also be held in New York, Boston, and Chicago, among other locations.

Locally, student-made films will be shown at the Princess Theatre, as a type of "preview" for an upcoming movie.

The 90-Second Newbery is currently in its ninth year of running.