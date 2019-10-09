The Knights have continued their strong play and now sit near the top of the Tomahawk Conference as the regular season nears a close.

The Knights hosted the GFW Thunderbirds in a battle of two teams that are near the top of the upper portion of the Tomahawk Conference. The Knights then hosted another Tomahawk foe in the Mustangs from Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart. The Mustangs came into the matchup sitting sixth in the conference. The BLHS matchup could be a first round playoff preview.

Knights 3

GFW 2

(25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 17-25, 15-7)

In a battle of the third and fourth ranked teams in the Tomahawk Conference, the Knights and Thunderbirds went a full five sets on Tuesday, Oct 1. The Knights victory gave them an overall record of 11-7, while GFW fell to 14-12 overall. Both teams are now tied at 4-2 in Tomahawk Conference play.

Madison Mathiowetz had 35 digs and 17 kills for St. Mary’s and Lauren Hoffmann added 16 digs. Sydney Windschitl had 10 kills, while Allie Labat had 32 set assists and Bella Hoffmann had 17 set assists.

Knights 3

BLHS 0

(25-20, 25-7, 25-18)

Normally when conference opponents meet in October, it is a rematch of a game earlier in the season. This was not the case Tuesday night in Sleepy Eye. The Knights hosted the Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart Mustangs for their only matchup of the season.

Set one was a back and forth affair as neither team swung momentum their way to take a substantial lead. With the set tied at 17-17, the Knights went onto and 8-3 run to close out the first set with a victory 25-20.

In set two, the Knights got off to a fast 6-0 start, forcing the Mustangs to call a timeout early. The timeout did the Mustangs zero favors as the Knights continued to toy with the Mustangs to extend their lead to 12-1 before BLHS called another timeout. The Knights continued their domination of set two all the way throughout in tune to a 25-7 victory to take a 2-0 lead. The Knights went on to sweep the Mustangs and fortify themselves near the top of the Tomahawk Conference as they only trail MVL and Wabasso in the conference standings. St. Mary’s is now 15-8 overall on the season.

The Knights were led by Allie Labat going 23-of-23 with seven aces. Labat also tallied 22 set assists and seven digs. Freshman Bella Hoffmann had 14 set assists as she continues to assert herself into the Knights lineup. Madison Mathiowetz had 20 digs and 12 kills in the Knights victory.

The Knights face New Ulm Cathedral in New Ulm on Thursday, Oct. 10 to close out the regular season. The Greyhounds swept the Knights earlier this season.