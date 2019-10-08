Have you ever considered starting a home-based child care business?

Have you ever considered starting a home-based child care business? Now may be the perfect time to consider this career, especially if you have children of your own. Brown County has a new, On-line Orientation that allows you to complete the Orientation process on your own time and at your own pace. Also, the Brown County Board has temporarily waived the licensing fees for child care provider applicants, along with relicensing fees for existing family child care providers, in an effort support this vital field of work.

The On-line Orientation Overview video is available on our website and can be viewed without committing to anything. The Orientation video can be found on our website: co.brown.mn.us/child-care-licensing

If you decide you would like to proceed and receive an application packet to continue with the process, you may provide your contact information at the bottom of the video link page. An application packet will be sent to you and you will receive a second video link called the Application Process video. The second video will explain the process of completing and submitting the required licensing forms for family child care.

There is a myth going around that becoming a licensed family child care provider is an impossible process. This could not be further from the truth. Brown County Licensors provide assistance with the entire process, side-by-side, with all Child Care Provider applicants.

An article from Rasmussen College lists:

5 Signs You Have What it Takes to Become a Child Care Provider:

1. You are relationship-driven

2. You’re not afraid of germs

3. You like being your own boss

4. You are a multi-tasking master

5. You thrive on learning and discovery

Do you relate to some of those statements above? If so, you are already naturally inclined to become a child care provider. There are challenges that come, but with great rewards, in this business of caring for little ones and helping them learn and grow.

If you are curious about how to become a child care provider, see our website, co.brown.mn.us/child-care-licensing, for: How to become a licensed child care provider; or call to speak to a Child Care Licensor: 507-359-6500; or email us: licensing.unit@co.brown.mn.us.

We will be happy to answer any questions that you may have.