The Sleepy Eye FFA trapshooting team has completed its season.

The Sleepy Eye FFA trapshooting team has completed its season. There are three shoots for the season — in Springfield, Mountain Lake, and then the State Shoot at Marshall.

Trapshooting and sporting clays are two of the three major forms of competitive clay pigeon shooting. The objective of the trapshooting team is to involve students in the highest standards of safety, sportsmanship, and ethical behavior, along with safe and responsible use of firearms. The program also helps members develop self-confidence, personal discipline, sportsmanship, and teamwork.

The 2019 Sleepy Eye FFA Trapshoot Team members who participated in the shoots this year included: Kyle Borth, Owen Braun, Kyle Christensen, Carter Fromm, Alex Joramo, Marcus Lang, Jacob Mellum, Jake Price, Nathan Rathman, Jack Schroepfer, Josh Sellner, Matthew Sellner, Kadon Strong, and Carter Swenstad.

The first Trapshoot event was in Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 7. Sleepy Eye’s top placing members were Jake Price, Carter Swenstad, and Alex Joramo.

The team then traveled to Mountain Lake on Sept. 15. At this shoot, the top placing members were Kadon Strong and Jake Price

On Sept. 21 and 22, the members traveled to Marshall to compete in the FFA State Trap Shoot Event. Top members included Alex Joramo, Kyle Christensen, and Kyle Borth.

Top Sporting Clay members were Kyle Christensen, Jake Price, Marcus Lang, and Matthew Sellner.

The team is sponsored by the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club. They sponsored shooting registration fees, team T-shirts, and trap loads. Their support is much appreciated by the team members. Also, a big thank you to Mike and Mindy Hardin for helping coach and coordinate the team and events. The team had a great season and is looking forward to next year!