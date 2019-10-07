The Crookston Fire Department kicked off Fire Prevention Week with their annual open house Saturday.

There were activities like trying on firefighter gear, ladder truck rides, and spraying the fire hose, plus there was a free hotdog meal, a bake sale put on by the Fire Auxiliary with proceeds going to the Hope Center at the Care and Share, Kids ID program by the Masons, photo opportunities, giveaways and a chance to win prizes.

PRIZE WINNERS

Pumpkin winners were Jett Brekken and Carl Larson, the gummy bear guessing winner was Allie Pahlen, Skittles guessing winner was Trevor Hasel, hose guessing winners were Angie Robertson and Sophia Dans, kid’s door prize winners were Judson Halland, Layla Generuex, Harrison Rudik, Anthony Nelson, Irelynn Solberg, and Nolan Kuchan; and adult door prize winners were Stacey Olson, Amber Swenson, Kari Moe, Brittney Chapman, Chas Swanson, Danielle Crowell, and Rob Silvers.

The Happy Joe’s pizza winner was Juliana Goodyke, a fifth grader at Highland, for doing her fire safety checks at home.



