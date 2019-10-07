The Redwood Area Education Foundation and Weelborg Ford are hosting a Drive 4 UR School fundraising event this coming Thursday (Oct. 10). The event will be held from 4-7 p.m.

Due to the road construction taking place on DeKalb Street, the event is being moved for 2019 and will be held at Reede Gray Elementary School in Redwood Falls.

According to Tami Riley, Redwood Area Education Foundation executive director, this will be the 10th year that the Drive 4 UR School fundraising event will be held in the community.

During the event, those who attend will be given the chance to test drive a Ford Motor Company vehicle, and for every test drive during the fundraising event the Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to the education foundation.

This year those who are interested in taking a test drive will be able to register in advance. One may pre-register at d4ur.com/6XDPB.

During the event, up to $6,000 can be raised for the Redwood Area School District.

Over the years that the Drive 4 UR School event has been held in the community, $31,730 has been raised. Those funds have been used to help support the local school district in a variety of ways, including the purchase of Chromebooks and iPads.

Riley added the funds are placed in the general fund, most years, which means it can be used to support a variety of different things.

The activities which are funded by the foundation include musical instruments, technology, education games, extra-curricular items, special education program items and more.

The Drive 4 UR School program began in 2007 as a way for the Ford Motor Company to give back to communities across the country. Over the years thousands of events have been held and more than $50 million has been donated.

The public is encouraged to take part in Drive 4 UR School this coming Thursday at Reede Gray Elementary School.