St. Mary's Elementary School offered flag football for boys and girls in grades 1, 2 and 3 after school on Fridays in September. After witnessing how many St. Mary's students were driving to New Ulm to play flag football, Jen Walter decided to begin a program at St. Mary's. In addition to organizing the flag football program, Walter coaches the teams with assistance from some junior high boys, Wendy Owens, and Geri Pelzel. The kids and their junior high coaches posed for picture during flag football “half time” on Friday, Sept. 30, before the big guys took the field for the Homecoming game.