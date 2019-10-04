An early 20-0 first quarter lead was all Wabasso would need, as the Rabbits rolled to a 34-0 win over Adrian Sept. 28 in a battle of Section 3A foes.

The Rabbits (4-1) pitched their second shutout of the season against the Dragons (3-2) and are allowing just 5.8 points per game defensively heading into a big match-up at Springfield (5-0) Oct. 4.

The Tigers are averaging 43 points per game, while allowing just over seven and also sport a pair of shutouts (35-0 over MCC and 36-0 over MVL) and a 52-20 rout of TMB.

A 1-yard touchdown run from Carter Benz, a 19-yard touchdown strike from Benz to Will Carlson and a 27-yard run from Nick Marotzke gave the Rabbits a quick 20-0 lead.

In the third, Benz hit Marotzke on a 6-yard strike, and Lance Wagner capped off the scoring with a 2-yard run in the fourth.

Benz was 7-of-11 passing for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Marotzke had 12 carries for 81 yards and a score, Wagner added 11 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, Hunter Taylor had two carries for 10 yards and Wyatt Soupir had four carries for nine yards.

Carlson had three catches for 67 yards and a score, Taylor added two catches for 22 yards and Wagner had one catch for 17 yards.

Colby Wall led the defense with nine tackles, Benz added seven, Wagner had eight tackles and an interception and Zach Thooft had six tackles.

