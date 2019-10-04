Longtime 7th District representative has resisted impeachment push.

Trump Victory is organizing a counter-impeachment protest outside the Detroit Lakes office of Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, of Minnesota.

The Republican National Committee says Friday’s event is part of a nationwide effort to hold vulnerable Democrats accountable for the impeachment push. Among those appearing will be former Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach, who’s running against Peterson.

Peterson, who represents a pro-Trump district, is the only Democrat in Minnesota’s congressional delegation who’s resisted the impeachment push. He’s called the process a waste of time and divisive because it lacks bipartisan support.

Trump Victory is a joint effort by President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The RNC says its nationwide push against more than 60 Democrats it considers vulnerable also includes a $2 million TV and digital ad buy.