It's Meander Weekend! The 2019 Meander Upper Minnesota River Art Crawl takes place this weekend, October 4, 5, and 6.

Beginning tomorrow (Friday), 42 area artists will be showcasing their talents during the annual celebration of local artists and their works of art.

Meander wanderers have the opportunity to visit artist's studios from Granite Falls to Clinton along the scenic Minnesota River Valley.

A wide variety of arts and crafts will be exhibited and available for purchase at each artist's studio, which include the following: painting, woodworking, printing, furniture making, quilting, photography, pottery, basket weaving, and traditional Scandinavian crafts.

Taking in the Meander is a great way to spend one, two, or three days enjoying all that fall in Minnesota has to offer!

In addition to the tour of artist studios, there will be some featured special events to attend in conjunction with the Meander.

On Friday evening, brothers2 will be performing their special brand of music at the Watson Town Hall from 7 to 10 p.m. Don and Lee Kanten, Midwest Music Hall-of-Famers, make their return to the venerable town hall for an evening of music and fun. A free will donation will be taken at the door to support the Watson Town Hall restoration, as well as future art events.

Also on Friday evening. the Granite Falls Chamber presents a progressive dinner at multiple locations in Granite Falls from 4 to 6 p.m.

On Saturday evening, the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association presents a very special concert at the Dawson Memorial Auditorium. International Swedish musicians Anders & Maria Larsson of Malmo and Minnesota Scandinavian musician Ross Sutter will perform traditional Scandinavian music on traditional instruments.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $15 for adults at the door, and $5 for students.

So take in one or take in all the events of Meander weekend. It is well worth the time, and it is a great way to begin the fall season!